Naomi Osaka of Japan maintained the No. 1 spot in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings released on Monday with 6,606 points, despite her elimination from the 2019 Cincinnati Masters.

The Japanese, who recovered the rankings’ leadership last week, was forced to retire due to a knee injury in the third set of her quarterfinal match against world No. 20 Sofia Kenin of Russia, reports Efe news.

Most of the top-10 players held onto their positions, except for Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, who climbed two spots up to be placed fifth, while Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands dropped two positions down to seventh.

Meanwhile, Madison Keys of the United States jumped eight spots thanks to winning the Cincinnati Masters on Sunday, clinging to the top-10 list once again by occupying the 10th place.

Keys put in quite a performance in Cincinnati by defeating big names like Simona Halep and Venus Williams.

Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza climbed two spots to world No. 25, despite being excluded from the tournament, also at the hands of Keys in the round of 64.

Muguruza is expected to take part in the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year being held from August 26 to September 8.

Osaka’s participation in the US Open is uncertain due to her injury; however, Muguruza’s presence is confirmed.