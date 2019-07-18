World top tennis players – Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Maria Sharapova are all set to participate in the last Grand Slam of the season – US Open, beginning on August 26. Osaka will look to find her top form as she gets ready to defend her title on her favourite hard-court surface which suits her style of play. Whereas Williams will once again look to put behind the disappointment of losing another major final and will refocus on winning the record-equalling 24th GS title.

Osaka and Williams will be joined by world number one Ashleigh Barty, the 2017 US Open champion and world number eight Sloane Stephens, two-time US Open champion Venus Williams, the 2016 US Open champion Angelique Kerber and the 2006 US Open champion Maria Sharapova.



Others to take part in the tournament include two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, the 2017 Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza, the 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki, and the 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

America’s number 43 CiCi Bellis and number 100 and former US Open semifinalist CoCo Vandeweghe used the special ranking to gain entry into the main draw.

Top 102 Women Tennis Association (WTA) players in the latest edition of the rankings will get direct entry to the tournament, WTA quoted the United States Tennis Association (USTA).

Sixteen more players will gain entry through the US Open Qualifying Tournament, which will take place from August 19 to 24.

The remaining eight spots will be filled through wildcards awarded by the USTA. The United States has 15 women players who qualified for direct entry into the US Open’s main draw.