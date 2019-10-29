World number three Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the WTA Finals in Shenzhen due to a shoulder injury bringing an end to her tournament for the second straight year which she has been forced to opt out injury.

The Japanese, who had to retire during last year’s edition of the year-ended tournament with a hamstring injury, was on schedule to face world number one Ashleigh Barty later on Tuesday. “I’m disappointed to have to withdraw from the Finals,” Osaka said.

“It has been a great event in Shenzhen, and it’s the biggest WTA event of the year. This is not how I wanted to end this tournament or my season. I look forward to getting healthy and hope to be back here in Shenzhen next year,” she added.

Osaka She began the USD 14 million round-robin tournament with a tough three-set victory over Petra Kvitova on Sunday to extend her winning streak to 11 matches after titles in Beijing and Osaka.

She was determined to make a mark this year after a disappointing WTA Finals debut last year, when her winless campaign ended with her retiring in tears against Kiki Bertens due to a hamstring injury.

Due to Osaka pulling out due to injury, world number 10 Bertens will replace Osaka for the remaining matches and plays Barty in Red Group action on Tuesday.