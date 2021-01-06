NAP vs CLCI Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Napoli vs Spezia Calcio Serie A – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match NAP vs CLCI. In the mega encounter in Serie A, Napoli vs will lock horns against Spezia Calcio on January 6. The two teams in contrasting forms will lock horns against each other in the Serie A on Wednesday. Napoli are currently at the fourth spot on the points table with nine wins in 14 games The win against CLCI will move them one-stop up on the table over Roma. While Spezia Calcio have performed poorly this season as they won 2 of their 15 matches and are currently at the 19th spot on the points table. It will be a crucial match for Calcio to help them fight the relegation zone. Insigne and Lozano will play a key role for Napoli in the clash against Calcio. Napoli vs Spezia Calcio Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NAP vs CLCI, Dream 11 Team Player List, Napoli Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Napoli vs Spezia Calcio, Serie A, Online Football Tips Napoli vs Spezia Calcio, Serie A. Also Read - JUV vs UDI Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Juventus vs Udinese Football Match at Allianz Stadium 1.15 AM IST January 4 Monday

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for NAP vs CLCI

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 10:30 PM IST – January 6 in India. Also Read - Juventus vs Fiorentina: Cristiano Ronaldo Draws a Blank as Champions Suffer First Defeat of Season

NAP vs CLCI My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: I Provedel Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks 59-Year-Old Serie A Record With Stunning Brace For Juventus Against Parma

Defenders : G Di Lorenzo, K Manolas, M Rui

Midfielders: E Gyasi, D Demme, H Lozano (VC), L Insigne(C), P Zielinski

Forwards : D Farias, M Nzola

Napoli vs Spezia Calcio Probable Line-up

Napoli probable line-up: Meret; Rui, Rrahmani, Manolas, Lorenzo; Bakayoko, Demme; Insigne, Zielinski, Lozano; Petagna

Spezia Calcio probable line-up: Provedel; Ferrer, Terzi, Erlic, Marchizza; Deiola, Agoume, Maggiore; Farias, Nzola, Gyasi

Check Dream11 Prediction / NAP Dream11 Team / CLCI Dream11 Team / Napoli Dream 11 Team / Spezia Calcio Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.