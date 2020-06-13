Dream11 Team
NAP vs INT Coppa Italia 2020 Football Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match Inter Milan vs Napoli at San Paolo 12:30 AM IST June 14: Also Read - JUV vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction Coppa Italia 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Juventus vs AC Milan Today's Semifinal 2 Football Match at Allianz Stadium 12.30AM IST
Inter Milan vs Napoli Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today’s Football match, Inter Milan vs Napoli Dream11 Team Player List, INT Dream11 Team Player List, NAP Dream11 Team Player List, Inter Milan vs Napoli Dream11 Team, NAP vs INT Dream11 Team, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Coppa Italia 2020, Online Football Tips – Coppa Italia 2020 Dream11 Team, Football Tips And Predictions – Napoli vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia 2020 Also Read - Dream11 Team INT vs NAP Coppa Italia 2020 Semifinals Football Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match Inter Milan vs Napoli at Giuseppe Meazza 1:10 AM IST February 13
Inter Milan vs Napoli Match Details
Date: June 14, 2020
Time: 12.30 AM IST (June 14)
Venue: San Paolo
My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper: D Ospina
Defenders: S De Vrij, M Rui, K Koulibaly
Midfielders: C Eriksen, M Brozovic, N Barella, P Zielinski
Forwards: R Lukaku, D Mertens, L Martinez
SQUADS
Napoli: Alex Meret, David Ospina, Orestis Karnezis, Mário Rui, Sebastiano Luperto, Nikola Maksimovic, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Elseid Hysaj, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam, Kostas Manolas, Allan, José Callejón, Fabián Ruiz, Eljif Elmas, Piotr Zieli ski, Lorenzo Insigne, Amin Younes, Gianluca Gaetano, Kévin Malcuit, Fernando Llorente, Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Arkadiusz Milik
Internazionale: Samir Handanovic, Daniele Padelli, Tommaso Berni, Diego Godín, Stefan de Vrij, Andrea Ranocchia, Federico Dimarco, Cristiano Biraghi, Alessandro Bastoni, Roberto Gagliardini, Alexis Sánchez, Matías Vecino, Stefano Sensi, Matteo Politano, Kwadwo Asamoah, Valentino Lazaro, Borja Valero, Nicolò Barella, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar, Marcelo Brozovic, Antonio Candreva, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martínez, Sebastiano Esposito
Check Dream11 Prediction/ INT Dream11 Team / NAP Dream11 Team / Inter Milan Dream11 Team/ Napoli Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.