Inter Milan vs Napoli Match Details

Date: June 14, 2020

Time: 12.30 AM IST (June 14)

Venue: San Paolo

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: D Ospina

Defenders: S De Vrij, M Rui, K Koulibaly

Midfielders: C Eriksen, M Brozovic, N Barella, P Zielinski

Forwards: R Lukaku, D Mertens, L Martinez

SQUADS

Napoli: Alex Meret, David Ospina, Orestis Karnezis, Mário Rui, Sebastiano Luperto, Nikola Maksimovic, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Elseid Hysaj, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam, Kostas Manolas, Allan, José Callejón, Fabián Ruiz, Eljif Elmas, Piotr Zieli ski, Lorenzo Insigne, Amin Younes, Gianluca Gaetano, Kévin Malcuit, Fernando Llorente, Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Arkadiusz Milik

Internazionale: Samir Handanovic, Daniele Padelli, Tommaso Berni, Diego Godín, Stefan de Vrij, Andrea Ranocchia, Federico Dimarco, Cristiano Biraghi, Alessandro Bastoni, Roberto Gagliardini, Alexis Sánchez, Matías Vecino, Stefano Sensi, Matteo Politano, Kwadwo Asamoah, Valentino Lazaro, Borja Valero, Nicolò Barella, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar, Marcelo Brozovic, Antonio Candreva, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martínez, Sebastiano Esposito

