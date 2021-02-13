NAP vs JUV Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Napoli vs Juventus Serie A – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match NAP vs JUV. In the mega encounter on Serie A, Juventus will lock horns against Napoli on February 13. Juventus have played inconsistent football this season but they have bounced back in past few games. They are currently at the third spot on the Serie A points table and fighting hard for the title. While, Napoli who started the season with some strong performances have struggled in the league in past few games. Napoli are currently at the sixth spot on the league table.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for NAP vs JUV

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 10.30 PM IST – February 13 in India. Also Read - Juventus vs AS Roma: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores as Andrea Pirlo's Side Win 2-0 to go Third in Serie A Tally

NAP vs JUV My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders- Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Giovani Di Lorenzo, Mario Rui

Midfielders- Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, Fabian Ruiz

Forwards- Cristiano Ronaldo (C), Victor Osimhen, Dries Mertens (VC)

Napoli vs Juventus Probable Line-up

Juventus probable line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Alex Sandro, Matthijs de Ligt, Merih Demiral, Danilo, Federico Chiesa, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie, Juan Cuadrado, Dejan Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo

Napoli probable line-up: David Ospina, Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Amir Rrahmani, Giovani Di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabian Ruiz, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens, Victor Osimhen

