Napoli vs Lazio Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Football Match NAP vs LAZ at San Paolo Stadium: In the final game of Serie A 2019-20, Napoli will square off against Lazio at the San Paolo Stadium on Saturday night- August 2 in India. In terms of Serie A standings, Napoli are in at the seventh spot with 59 points under their belt. On the other hand for Lazio, they find themselves at fourth spot with 78 points against their name. With both sides having nothing to play for at this stage, we can expect a cracker of a contest as both sides look to entertain their respective fans. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2019-20 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2019-20 match between Napoli and Lazio will start at 12.15 AM IST – August 2 in India.

Venue: San Paolo Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: D Ospina

Defenders- K Koulibaly, M Rui, F Acerbi, L Felipe

Midfielders- F Ruiz, P Zielinski, L Alberto (vc), S Milkovic Savic

Forwards- L Insigne, C Immobile (C)

NAP vs LAZ Probable Playing XIs

Napoli: David Ospina, Nikola Maksimovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Elseid Hysaj, Diego Demme, Piotr Zielinski, Eljif Elmas, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne, Matteo Politano.

Lazio: Thomas Strakosha, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan Radu, Patricio Gil, Luis Alberto, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Marco Parolo, Jony Rodriguez, Manuel Lazzari, Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile.

NAP vs LAZ SQUADS

Napoli (NAP): Alex Meret, Orestis Karnezis, David Ospina, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kevin Malcuit, Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Sebastiano Luperto, Kalidou Koulibaly, Elseid Hysaj, Konstantinos Manolas, Faouzi Ghoulam, Eljif Elmas, Fabian Ruiz, Allan, Stanislav Lobotka, Diego Demme, Matteo Politano, Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Jose Callejon, Amin Younes, Arkadiusz Milik, Fernando Llorente, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens.

Lazio (LAZ): Silvio Proto, Guido Guerrieri, Thomas Strakosha, Marco Alia, Francesco Acerbi, Jordan Lukaku, Denis Vavro, Patricio Gil, Bastos, Adam Marusic, Stefan Radu, Luiz Felipe, Nicolo Armini, Jorge Silva, Senad Lulic, Marco Parolo, Leiva Lucas, Luis Alberto, Danilo Cataldi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ricardo Kishna, Jony Rodriguez, Manuel Lazzari, Djavan Anderson, Andre Anderson, Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa, Bobby Adekanye.

