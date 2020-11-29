Dream11 Tips And Prediction Serie A 2020-21

Napoli vs Roma Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match NAP vs ROM at Stadio San Paolo, Naples: In another exciting battle of Serie A 2020-21 on super Sunday, Napoli FC will host Roma in a Gameweek 8 match at the Stadio San Paolo, Naples – November 30 in India. The Serie A 2020-21 NAP vs ROM match will start at 1:15 AM IST. Napoli are all set to host Roma at the Stadio San Paolo in a highly-anticipated encounter in the Serie A. Napoli are riding high after their 2-0 win over Croatian side HNK Rijeka on Thursday in their Europa League group stage match. They are sixth in the Serie A table and will step out without key striker Victor Osimhen for this match. Meanwhile, Roma downed Romanian side CFR Cluj 2-0 on Thursday in their Europa League group encounter. There was an own goal from Croatian forward Gabriel Debeljuh and then, a penalty followed from French midfielder Jordan Veretout. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2020-21 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2020-21 match between Napoli and Roma will start at 1.15 AM IST – November 30 in India.

Venue: Stadio San Paolo, Naples

NAP vs ROM My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Alex Meret

Defenders- Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Rick Karsdorp

Midfielders- Piotr Zielinski, Gonzalo Villar, Matteo Politano

Forwards- Hirving Lozano, Borja Mayoral, Lorenzo Insigne

Recent Form: Last five matches –

Napoli: L, W, L, W, W

AS Roma: W, W, W, D, W

NAP vs ROM Probable Playing XIs

Napoli: Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Fabian Ruiz, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano, Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne.

Roma: Antonio Mirante, Juan Jesus, Bryan Cristante, Gianluca Mancini, Rick Karsdorp, Gonzalo Villar, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola, Pedro, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Borja Mayoral.

NAP vs ROM SQUADS

Napoli (NAP): Alex Meret, Antonio Pio Daniele, Nikita Contini, David Ospina, Kévin Malcuit, Mário Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Elseid Hysaj, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam, Amir Rrahmani, Kostas Manolas, Diego Demme, Tiemoué Bakayoko, Eljif Elmas, Fabián Ruiz, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano, Lorenzo Insigne, Stanislav Lobotka, Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Fernando Llorente, Andrea Petagna, Arkadiusz Milik, Hiriving Lozano.

AS Roma (ROM): Simone Farelli, Pau López, Filippo Berti, Pietro Boer, Filippo Tripicchio, Antonio Mirante, Ibañez, Juan Jesus, Chris Smalling, Davide Santon, Federico Fazio, Gianluca Mancini, Marash Kumbulla, Amir Feratovic, Javier Vicario, Riccardo Calafiori, Rick Karsdorp, Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Gonzalo Villar, Jordan Veretout, Borja Mayoral, Nicolò Zaniolo, Javier Pastore, Carles Perez, Bruno Peres, Amadou Diawara, Edoardo Bove, Luca Chierico, Ebrima Darboe, Nicola Zalewski, Tommaso Milanese, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Edin Dzeko, Pedro, Leonardo Spinazzola, Riccardo Ciervo, Ruben Providence, Lamine Tall, Suf Podgoreanu, Roger Ibanez.

