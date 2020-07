Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Napoli vs Sassuolo Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Football Match NAP vs SAS at San Paolo Stadium: In the upcoming Serie A 2019-20 fixture, Napoli will square off against Sassuolo in the 37th contest of the tournament super Saturday (July 26). The Serie A fixture will be played at the San Paolo Stadium, Napoli. The Serie A NAP vs SAS football match will kick-start at 1.15 PM IST. Napoli finds themselves at the seventh spot with 56 points on board and are on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Parma.

Meanwhile Sassuolo, they are at the eighth spot with 48 points to their names. They are also fresh from a 2-1 defeat to AC Milan. With both sides facing defeats in their most recent games, the upcoming fixture could turn out to be a tight affair. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2019-20 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2019-20 match between Napoli and Sassuolo will start at 1.15 AM IST – July 26 in India.

Venue: San Paolo Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: A Consigli

Defenders- G Marco F, K Manolas, E Hysaj, G Di Lorenzo

Midfielders- F Djuricic, J Callejon, F Ruiz

Forwards- F Caputo, L Insigne (C), A Milik (VC)

NAP vs SAS Probable Playing XIs

Napoli: David Ospina, Nikola Maksimovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Elseid Hysaj, Diego Demme, Piotr Zielinski, Eljif Elmas, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne, Matteo Politano.

Sassuolo: Andrea Consigli, Marlon, Federico Peluso, Georgios Kyriakopoulos, Jeremy Toljan, Gregoire Defrel, Manuel Locatelli, Mehdi Bourabia, Francesco Caputo, Jeremie Boga, Domenico Berardi.

NAP vs SAS SQUADS

Napoli (NAP): Alex Meret, Orestis Karnezis, David Ospina, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kevin Malcuit, Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Sebastiano Luperto, Kalidou Koulibaly, Elseid Hysaj, Konstantinos Manolas, Faouzi Ghoulam, Eljif Elmas, Fabian Ruiz, Allan, Stanislav Lobotka, Diego Demme, Matteo Politano, Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Jose Callejon, Amin Younes, Arkadiusz Milik, Fernando Llorente, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens.

Sassuolo (SAS): Stefano Turati, Alessandro Russo, Gianluca Pegolo, Andrea Consigli, Stefano Piccinini, Alessandro Tripaldelli, Georgios Kyriakopoulos, Leonardo Fontanesi, Mert Muldur, Rogerio da Silva, Federico Peluso, Gian Marco Ferrari, Filippo Romagna, Jeremy Toljan, Marlon Santos, Vlad Chiriches, Giangiacomo Magnani, Hamed Junior-Traore, Mehdi Bourabia, Francesco Magnanelli, Manuel Locatelli, Pedro Obiang, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga, Andrea Ghion, Lukas Haraslin, Jacopo Pellegrini, Francesco Caputo, Giacomo Raspadori, Gregoire Defrel, Domenico Berardi.

