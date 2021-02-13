Napoli vs Juventus Live Streaming Football Serie A 2020-21

Napoli will host Juventus at home on Saturday in a Serie A game. With a win, Napoli will look to climb to the fourth spot in the points table. They are currently placed at the sixth spot.

Juventus, on the other hand, have been a side in top form. The Andrea Pirlo-side are unbeaten in all competitions as they have not lost their seven games across all competitions, winning six of them.

When is the Napoli vs Juventus Serie A match?

The Napoli vs Juventus Serie A match will take place on Wednesday, February 13.

What are the timings of Napoli vs Juventus Serie A match?

The Napoli vs Juventus Serie A match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

The Napoli vs Juventus Serie A match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Napoli vs Juventus Serie A match?

The Napoli vs Juventus Serie Amatch will be telecasted in Sony Ten 2 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Napoli vs Juventus Serie A match?