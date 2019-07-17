The 18-year-old Narender Gahlot on Tuesday became the second-youngest player to score an international goal for the Indian football team. Gahlot achieved the feat during the team’s match against Syria in the Intercontinental Cup at the EKR Arena in Ahmedabad.

He registered the goal as he headed Anirudh Thapa’s corner against Syria. This was Gahlot’s first goal for India. Mizoram’s Jerry Zirsanga holds the record for being the youngest player to register a goal for the Blue Tigers.



Jerry was 16 years and 311 days old when he scored the goal against Kuwait in 2004.

On Tuesday, India played a 1-1 draw against Syria in their last group stage match of the Intercontinental Cup.

The match witnessed a fanatic first half, as both teams had a flurry of chances, but neither team was able to convert their chances and at half-time, the scoreline read 0-0.

In the second half, Gahlot struck a goal for India, giving them lead of 1-0 in the game. Gahlot’s thumping header found the back of the net off the cross of Anirudh Thapa in the 51st minute.

However, Syria were awarded a penalty kick, against the run of play, in the 78th minute, and Firas made the most out of it, as he equalised bringing the scoreline to 1-1.

India ended their Intercontinental Cup campaign with two losses and one tied match to their credit.

