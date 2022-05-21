New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hosted India’s Deaflympics contingent which produced its best-ever performance in the event held in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, from May 1 to 15.Also Read - Cannes 2022: PM Modi Hails India as Country of Honour, Says 'Cinema Showcases Human Emotions'

During his interaction with the athletes, Modi said the athletes have brought pride and glory to the nation. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Contingent For Best-Ever Performance At Deaflympics

“I will never forget the interaction with our champions who have brought pride and glory for India at the Deaflympics. The athletes shared their experiences and I could see the passion and determination in them. My best wishes to all of them,” Modi tweeted after hosting the athletes at his official residence. Also Read - PSI Recruitment Scam: Candidates Write Letter in Blood to PM Modi, Threaten to Join Terror Group if Denied Justice

It is due to our champions that this time’s Deaflympics have been the best for India! pic.twitter.com/2ysax8DAE3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2022

“It is due to our champions that time’s Deaflympics have been the best for India!”

The event was alo attended by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

For the very first time, the Indian Deaflympics team finished amongst the top 10 nations in the event with 16 medals, a huge jump from just five in 2017.

In Brazil, the Indian contingent won in five of the 11 sporting disciplines.