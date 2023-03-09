Home

Narendra Modi Shaking Hands With KL Rahul Ahead at Ahmedabad Ahead of 4th Test Between Ind-Aus; HILARIOUS Reactions | VIRAL TWEETS

Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Modi met Rahul ahead of the national anthem and that became the butt of all jokes. Rahul has been removed as vice-captain of the side and is not the side due to his poor form.

Modi Meets Rahul

Ahmedabad: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Australian counterpart was present in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi stadium ahead of the fourth and final Test between India-Australia. From taking a lap around the ground, Modi also presented India captain Rohit Sharma with a special cap – but it was the Indian PM meeting KL Rahul that stole the show. Modi met Rahul ahead of the national anthem and that became the butt of all jokes. Rahul has been removed as vice-captain of the side and is not the side due to his poor form.

Here is how fans reacted to Modi meeting Rahul:

Modi ji : hamare paas bhi ek rahul h jo opposition team ke liye khelta h tumhari tarah pic.twitter.com/QReuM1aBa9 — || Temporary || (@pdhlebhai) March 9, 2023

Earlier, Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first in the fourth and final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Thursday.

Having won the third match at Indore, Australia need to win this Test to level the series 2-2.

They decided to go into this Test with an unchanged squad.

“We are going to have a bat, playing with the same team. Looks like a nice surface, does look like a good wicket. The guys performed well last week,” Smith said at the toss.

India skipper Rohit Sharma said he would have also batted first.

“We would have batted first. We know what needs to be done. We need to regroup as a team, you can reflect on so many things. Not the surface what we saw in the first three Tests, looks like a good pitch, I hope it stays the same for all five days,” said Rohit Sharma.

