New Delhi: India men's hockey team clinched the bronze on Thursday to end the long 41-year wait for a medal in the Olympic Games. The Indian team scripted history with a 5-4 win over Germany in the bronze medal match which truly lived up to its expectations. Germany, who took the early lead in the game, dominated the match in the initial minutes but Manpreet Singh and Co. displayed resilience to stage an astonishing comeback in the crucial game at Tokyo Olympics.

After the win, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was amongst the first ones to congratulate the team.

"Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team," Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also congratulate India’s men hockey team for achieving glory on the big stage.