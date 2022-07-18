New Delhi: In a massive development on Monday afternoon, veteran administrator Narinder Batra stepped down as from the portfolio of President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH). Not just that, he also quit his post as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Batra cited ‘personal reasons’ for his resignation.Also Read - Women's Hockey World Cup: India Hold to a 1-1 Draw By China

“Due to personal reasons, I submit my resignation from the post of IOC Member. Thank you for your support and guidance,” Batra wrote in his resignation letter. Also Read - Delhi HC Refuses To Stay Order Directing IOA Chief Narinder Batra To Step Down

Narinder Dhruv Batra resigns from the posts of IOC (International Olympic Committee ) member and president of FIH (International Hockey Federation). (File photo) pic.twitter.com/C671iCSAoR — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

