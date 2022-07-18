New Delhi: In a massive development on Monday afternoon, veteran administrator Narinder Batra stepped down as from the portfolio of President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH). Not just that, he also quit his post as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Batra cited ‘personal reasons’ for his resignation.Also Read - Women's Hockey World Cup: India Hold to a 1-1 Draw By China
“Due to personal reasons, I submit my resignation from the post of IOC Member. Thank you for your support and guidance,” Batra wrote in his resignation letter. Also Read - Delhi HC Refuses To Stay Order Directing IOA Chief Narinder Batra To Step Down
Batra’s IOC membership was linked to IOA presidency but his resignation from FIH has come as surprise since in May he had said that he wants to focus on his job in the world hockey body.
Batra issued a statement on May 25 announcing his decision to not contest the upcoming elections. “At a time when world hockey is going through an essential development phase, with the promotion of Hockey5s, the creation of a new competition this year – the FIH Hockey Nations Cup – and the launch of fan-engaging platforms and activities, my role as President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) requires more time for all these activities,” Batra said in the statement.
It would be interesting to see who takes up the vacant post now.