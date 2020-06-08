Indian Olympic Association (IOA) vice-president Sudhanshu Mittal has alleged the appointment of Narinder Batra as the International Hockey Federation (IHF) chief is illegal and has shot a letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) head Thomas Bach in this regard. Also Read - Living in Abject Poverty, Former India Cyclist Working Night Shift As Security Guard With Daughter Battling TB

Mittal claims that Batra was president of Hockey India (HI) when he was elected FIH head in November 2016 which is illegal as per the current rules of hockey's global governing body.

"This complaint is being made against Mr. Narendra Batra, President of the FIH and member of the International Olympic Committee, for giving false declarations and information regarding his association with Hockey India (NSF for Hockey in India) to the International Hockey Federation (FIH) as well as to the Indian Olympic Association (National OC in India)," Mittal wrote in the letter sent on Saturday.

“In December 2017, the elections of the IOA were due. Shockingly, Batra was nominated as a candidate for the IOA president’s post and he accepted the same. Batra was a representative on behalf of the HI in IOA’s elections and voted as a representative on behalf of the HI,” it read.

“Since he had already resigned from any office bearer’s post with the HI in order to comply with the FIH statute, there is no possible way that he could be in the executive committee of the HI, unless Batra had given false declaration to the FIH and to everyone else that he had resigned from the HI,” it added.

Batra said once he’s back from home quarantine, he will respond to the allegations.

As you all are aware that I am in Home Quarantine till June 20th, 2020 due to 7 positive Covid 19 cases in my house and if all being well and it does not get extended, then I may start going to my office from 22nd/23rd June,” Batra said.

“This complaint now being filed by Mr. Sudhanshu Mittal was earlier filed in similar language against me by Ms Mahajan, President of All India Tennis Association during my election as President of IOA in 2017 before the 3 Hon’ble Judges who formed the Election Commission and I had replied then also. After the election of IOA got over, my reply along with other documents was given to Secretary General IOA by the Election Commission for IOA record.

“I will be giving reply for issues raised by Mr Sudhanshu Mittal in his 6th June email and it will be given on my return back to my office,” he added.