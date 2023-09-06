Home

Naseem Shah Gets INJURED During Asia Cup Super 4 Match Between Pakistan-Bangladesh

Big setback for Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup Super 4 clash against India.

Naseem Shah INJURED

Lahore: Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah picked up a nasty injury while trying to save a boundary during Asia Cup Super 4 match on Wednesday against Bangladesh. Now there are doubts over his participation in the game against India on September 10. Thanks to his pace and ability to pick wickets with the new ball, Shah would be missed dearly in case he has to miss the game against India in Colombo. After he got injured, the medical team rushed in to attend the pacer. Soon, he was taken off the ground while he looked in discomfort. Here is how fans are reacting to his injury now:

Naseem Shah Got Injured… Urvashi Must Be On Her Way To Post Something 🙂#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/ACdKT3KklK — Tas 🇮🇳 (@TasneemKhatai1) September 6, 2023

Naseem Shah, yaar nahi karo. Super Four round hay and matches against India to come too. Please recover 😔🙏🏼 #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/ZeG0ITESTx — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 6, 2023

The good news is that Naseem Shah is moving his shoulders and he was walking fine too. Doesn’t look like anything serious. Hopefully, he will be on the pitch soon. #PakvBan — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) September 6, 2023

Naseem you’re more important than that boundary!! pic.twitter.com/KCM695KNvU — muskan 🇵🇰 (@Musskey) September 6, 2023

Naseem also picked up the first wicket of the match when he sent Mehidy Hasan Miraz packing for a duck in the second over of the game. At the time of filing the copy, Pakistan were in the box seat with Bangladesh reeling at 53 for four.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

