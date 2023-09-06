Top Recommended Stories

Big setback for Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup Super 4 clash against India.

Updated: September 6, 2023 4:02 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Lahore: Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah picked up a nasty injury while trying to save a boundary during Asia Cup Super 4 match on Wednesday against Bangladesh. Now there are doubts over his participation in the game against India on September 10. Thanks to his pace and ability to pick wickets with the new ball, Shah would be missed dearly in case he has to miss the game against India in Colombo. After he got injured, the medical team rushed in to attend the pacer. Soon, he was taken off the ground while he looked in discomfort. Here is how fans are reacting to his injury now:

Naseem also picked up the first wicket of the match when he sent Mehidy Hasan Miraz packing for a duck in the second over of the game. At the time of filing the copy, Pakistan were in the box seat with Bangladesh reeling at 53 for four.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

