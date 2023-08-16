Home

Naseem Shah Injury in LPL 2023 Match Raises Concern Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 – Check DEETS

Asia Cup 2023: The extent of Naseem’s shoulder injury is yet to be determined.

Naseem Shah injury (Image: @ Twitter)

Colombo: Fast bowler Naseem Shah picked up an injury in the ongoing Lankan Premier League and that has raised concerns for the Pakistan team management ahead of the Afghanistan series and the Asia Cup. According to the latest, Shah will miss the upcoming LPL games, but would be available for the first game against Afghanistan on August 22. Shah, who picked up 10 wickets at an average of 19.40, an economy of 7.32, and a strike rate of 15.90 for the Colombo Strikers, was forced to miss the crucial game on Tuesday, August 15, against Galle Titans at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo due to a shoulder injury.

As per the reports from the same publication, the extent of Naseem’s shoulder injury is yet to be determined. In case the injury of the young pacer turns out to be a serious one, it will indeed be a massive blow to Pakistan.

