Top Recommended Stories
Naseem Shah Massages Aleem Dar After Being Hit By Mohammad Wasim Jr Throw | Watch Video
The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 36th over of the New Zealand innings. New Zealand scored 261, thanks to a Devon Conway ton and Kane Williamson's 85.
Karachi: Naseem Shah massaged umpire Aleem Dar on his ankle after a Mohammad Wasim Jr’s throw hit him during the second ODI against New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday.
Also Read:
- LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: Southee, Ferguson Put Pakistan On Backfoot Early
- Highlights | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Pakistan Beat New Zealand By 6 Wickets
- PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODI Match at National Stadium, Karachi, 3 PM IST January 09, Monday
The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 36th over of New Zealand innings. Haris Rauf bowled a full length delivery which Glenn Phillip flicked to the deep square leg. Wasim Jr, who collected the ball and threw towards the non-striker’s end, little did he knew it would hit Dar.
Immediately the ball hit Dar’s ankle on the right leg, the 54-year-old flinged the bowler’s sweater on the ground reacting in pain. Naseem, who was close at that time was seen massaging Dar on his ankle and magic spray was applied soon.
Ouch 😬🙏#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/JyuZ0Jwxi5
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 11, 2023
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.