Home

Sports

Naseem Shah Picks up NASTY Injury, May be RULED Out of India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Clash

Naseem Shah Picks up NASTY Injury, May be RULED Out of India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Clash

Asia Cup 2023: Naseem Shah is an important member in the Pakistan scheme of things.

Naseem Shah Injury (Image: Twitter)

Lahore: Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah could be ruled out of the all-important India-Pakistan Super 4 Asia Cup clash on September 10 after he picked up an injury while trying to save a boundary during the game against Bangladesh. Now, Pakistan may not play him against India as they would realise Naseem would be needed in the upcoming ODI World Cup as well. Before he picked up the injury, he had taken the first wicket of the game with his first delivery. He got the better of Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a duck. An official update is still awaited from the PCB. Naseem left the ground after he hurt himself.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES