Home

Sports

‘Brave Man To Overrule Virat Kohli’: Nasser Hussain Heaps Praise On Young Indian Star

‘Brave Man To Overrule Virat Kohli’: Nasser Hussain Heaps Praise On Young Indian Star

KS Bharat managed to convince Virat Kohli that there was no need to go for a DRS in one particular instance of the WTC final Day 1.

KS Bharat is playing his fifth Test for India.

Australia dominated the opening day of the World Test Championship final at The Oval and amassed a formidable total of 327/3. Indian bowlers had a promising start and dismissed Usman Khawaja, David Warner, and Marnus Labuschagne. But, Travis Head and Steve Smith forged an unbeaten partnership of 251 runs, frustrating the Indian team. Head achieved his sixth Test century, while Smith was on the brink of his 31st, leaving the Indian thinktank perplexed by the turn of events on the first day of the WTC final.

Amidst a long and arduous day for the Indian team, wicketkeeper KS Bharat stood out with his exceptional performance. His tidy wicket-keeping skills and two crucial catches justified his selection over Ishan Kishan in the Playing XI. KS Bharat first took a routine catch to dismiss Khawaja. He then exhibited agility by diving to his right to grab a sharp catch, removing Warner.

Bharat impresses with his judgement

You may like to read

During one particular instance, there was a hint of a sound as the ball passed the bat, causing excitement among a few Indian fielders near the bat, notably Virat Kohli. The former Indian captain believed it had hit the gloves and was considering a review. In an unusual turn of events, Bharat, playing in his fifth Test match, intervened and convinced Kohli not to challenge the decision or persuade captain Rohit Sharma to do so. This act of the youngster received praise from former England captain Nasser Hussain, who commended his bravery in overruling Kohli’s judgment.

“He was very tough with Virat Kohli. Not easy to overrule Kohli but that’s exactly what he did. Kohli wanted to review that but Bharat, playing in his 5th Test match, had to run to King Kohli and say ‘Nope, you got that wrong’ Brave man, but right,” Hussain said in the commentary box.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri also weighed in on the incident, acknowledging that it takes courage to persuade Virat Kohli to reconsider his decision. Shastri mentioned that few players have the audacity to oppose Kohli and resist his choices. He suggested that Bharat’s experience and seniority played a role. He referred to the competition within the team and how other players would have been less vocal in such a situation. Shastri even recounted that Cheteshwar Pujara, of all people, had to urge Kohli to calm down during the episode.

Coming back to the game, Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami posed a threat with their impeccable line, length and seam in the overcast conditions. As the ball aged after ten overs and the weather conditions changed, batting became easier. The decision to opt for four pacers and exclude Ravichandran Ashwin from the Playing XI didn’t appear favourable anymore. Siraj dismissed Usman Khawaja without scoring, and Shardul Thakur cut short Warner’s resurgence. Labuschagne faced constant challenges and survived a couple of close DRS calls before being clean-bowled by an excellent Shami delivery.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.