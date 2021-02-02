Former English captain and commentator Nasser Hussain – who follows Indian cricket closely – has predicted the outcome of upcoming India vs England Test series. Hussain feels the Virat Kohli-led side will win the four-match Test series 2-1 but also reckons England can pull off a surprise. Also Read - IPL 2021: CSK Captain MS Dhoni to Become First Cricketer to Cross Rs 150 cr Salary

In his blog on Daily Mail, Hussain wrote: "India are favourites and I'd go for the winning 2-1 but this England side can surprise you and they're on an upward curve."

Not just Hussain, but other English former stalwarts also feel that the hosts would be the favourites to win the series.

Former English cricketer David Lloyd reckons India will win 3-0 or 4-0.

Hussain also admitted that the absence of Ravindra Jadeja is a ‘massive blow’ for India as he feels England would have struggled against left-arm spin and the fact that the Indian all-rounder knows the Chennai ground and conditions would have made him lethal.

“They are very strong but Ravindra Jadeja’s injury is a massive blow. We saw England struggle against left-arm spin in Sri Lanka and Jadeja plays his IPL cricket in Chennai and knows the ground well. Without him their balance is an area England could exploit – but overall India is very strong in each and every department”, Hussain told Daily Mail.

The English side would be no pushovers, considering they are a quality side and are coming into the series on the back of a 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka.

The first Test would start on February 5 at Chennai and the hosts would be bolstered by the return of their skipper Virat Kohli – who was on paternity leave. Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma would also return to the side.