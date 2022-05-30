Ahmedabad: It was a near perfect day for Gujarat Titans as they beat Rajasthan Royals on Sunday by seven wickets in Ahmedabad to clinch IPL 2022. Following the win, the emotions were running high. From the fans to the VVIPs, everyone was in awe. But what stole the show was Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic who was on the ground all emotional. It was heartwarming to see Hardik consoling her as she was in tears. Hardik also went on to hug Natasa and seemed to have worked as she calmed down.Also Read - Hardik Pandya Reveals Next Goal After Leading GT to IPL 2022 Title; Want to Win World Cup For India

Hardik amassed 487 runs, the most for Titans this season, in 15 matches at a strike rate of 131.26 and an average of more than 44. Hardik also scored four fifties in the tourney apart from picking eight wickets in 10 innings he bowled, including a stunning spell of 3/17 in the final.

Chasing 131 wasn’t going to be easy for Gujarat on a slow, dry pitch with variable bounce, where Hardik Pandya had taken a fantastic 3/17 in the first innings. Wriddhiman Saha was clean bowled by a quick inswinger from Prasidh Krishna while Matthew Wade flicked straight to mid-wicket off Trent Boult.

The 63-run stand off 53 balls between Pandya and Gill ended when Yuzvendra Chahal took out the former with the one turning away and taking the outer edge, giving a catch to slip. It seemed like Pandya’s dismissal would leave Gujarat in a spot of bother.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 130/9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 39, Yashasvi Jaiswal 22; Hardik Pandya 3/17, R Sai Kishore 2/20) lost to Gujarat Titans 133/3 in 18.1 overs (Shubman Gill 45 not out, Hardik Pandya 34; Trent Boult 1/14, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/20) by seven wickets.