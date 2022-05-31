Ahmedabad: It was an overflow of emotions at the Narendra Modi stadium on Sunday as Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals to clinch IPL 2022. Following the win, captain Hardik Pandya received praise from all quarters. Hardik, who was the man of the match in the final, was seen consoling his wife Natasa Stankovic, who was in tears.Also Read - IPL 2022: Daniel Vettori Picks 'Perfect' Batting Position For Hardik Pandya in India's T20 XI

On Monday, Natasa penned a heartfelt note for Hardik and that is being loved by their fans.

Natasa shared a series of photos on Instagram stories and wrote, "This man and this team. Thank you for an incredible season. Don't underestimate my Kung Fu Pandya."

In the final, Hardik picked up three crucial wickets conceding merely 17 runs in his spell. He also chipped in with the bat at a critical point in the game. He scored 35 off 33 balls.

“If you can play as a team and build a good unit with genuine people around, wonders can happen. I and Ashu pa, we like to play proper bowlers. Batters can obviously chip in, but most of the time I have seen in T20 cricket – it’s a batter’s game but bowlers win you games. A lot of times we won the games as well, but we always spoke about what are the things we missed out and how we can get better from here. Everyone chipped in,” Hardik said at the post-match presentation.