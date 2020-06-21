From getting married to Natasa Stankovic to working hard to remain fit, India allrounder Hardik Pandya has been making the most of his time during the coronavirus pandemic staying indoors. Also Read - Hardik Pandya Recalls MS Dhoni's Strategy Against Bangladesh in 2016 WT20

On Saturday, he posted a clip where he is engaged in an intense workout session. His hard work seems to have impressed many of his fans, but most importantly it caught the eye of Stankovic.

Stankovic reacted to the clip by she used muscle emoji and this should certainly be motivating for the cricketer.

“Stronger. Fitter. Still under construction 💪 @krunalpandya_official, I challenge you bhai! Let’s see how many you can do,” he captioned the video.

Here is Stankovic’s response.

Earlier this month, Hardik – who has become a vital cog in India’s scheme of things – revealed two instances when he felt his career was over.

“I conceded 26 runs from my first 8 balls and frankly thought my career was over”, Pandya told Cricbuzz. “When I was hit for a huge six, almost 105-110m, I thought I was done. I felt it couldn’t get worse than this and thankfully I managed to snare a couple of wickets.”

The other instance is when he picked up an injury during the Asia Cup in 2018 and had to be stretchered off the ground.

“I genuinely thought that my career is over because I’d never seen anyone being stretchered off. I was knocked out for 10 minutes, after that the pain never went down,” Pandya recalled.