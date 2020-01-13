Giving fans a glimpse of their personal life, model-cum-actor Natasa Stankovic shared a steamy hot throwback picture with beau Hardik Pandya on Monday. Flaunting their perfectly toned beach bods, both Natasa and Hardik are setting some major fitness goals in their latest picture.

The 27-year-old Serbian actor, based in Mumbai, captioned the image, “#throwback” and also tagged Hardik. After welcoming the New Year 2020 in style with a ferry ride in Dubai, the star couple has constantly managed to hog the limelight by sharing their pictures on various social media handles.

View this post on Instagram 🔥❤️ #throwback😍 @hardikpandya93 A post shared by 🎀Nataša Stanković🎀 (@natasastankovic__) on Jan 13, 2020 at 5:48am PST



Stankovic, who first became a household name after appearing as a contestant on famous reality show ‘Bigg Boss 8’, recently got engaged to India’s star all-rounder Hardik on January 1, 2020.

Hardik took to his official Instagram handle to share a photo of himself and Natasa in which the actor can be seen wearing her engagement ring. “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. ???? 01.01.2020 #engaged,” the 26-year-old Pandya captioned the post.

On his road to recovery, all-rounder Hardik also took part in a practice session with the Team India at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. India will take on Australia in three one-dayers starting from Tuesday in Mumbai.

Back training with the team ✌ Missed this amazing feeling 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/S9m9f8p6nT — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 13, 2020

Notably, Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming Australia ODI series. He is also not a part of India’s T20I squad for the tour to New Zealand, beginning on January 24 in Auckland. Recovering from a back injury, it is believed that Pandya has still not managed to clear the fitness tests.