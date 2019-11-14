Was Hardik Pandya‘s rumoured girlfriend Natasa Stankovic using the India all-rounder’s red car? Fans feel Stankovic was and that has got the rumour mill talking. It is no secret that Pandya and Stankovic are friends, but has the friendship turned into an affair? That is still speculative, but recently both of them posted pictures from their Instagram handles and were seen in a swanky red colour car which has made fans believe they are in a relationship.

Here is Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s Insta posts:

View this post on Instagram Red-dey. Set. Go. 🔴 A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Nov 5, 2019 at 1:04am PST

And this is what Stankovic shared recently.

View this post on Instagram 💫✨ A post shared by 🎀Nataša Stanković🎀 (@natasastankovic__) on Nov 14, 2019 at 4:30am PST

Here is how fans reacted to spotting them using the same car:

Not long back, 27-year-old Stankovic had posted a heartwarming message for ‘best friend’ Hardik Pandya on his 26th birthday. Apparently, they are good friends and connected on social media platforms. Natasa was also a part of the Diwali celebrations that was arranged by Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya successfully underwent lower back surgery in the UK. After the surgery, he took to Instagram and shared a video where he can be seen taking help to walk while in another clip he was seen on a wheelchair while going back to the hotel.

Hardik would hope to join the side soon after the recovery. He had picked up the injury during the Asia Cup last year and played through it during the World Cup.