London: In the wake of the invasion on Ukraine, the Wimbledon organisers the All England Club announced in April that players from Russia and Belarus would not be allowed to participate. To avoid the Wimbledon ban, Russian tennis star Natela Dzalamidze has changed her nationality and would now be representing Georgia in this year's event. While she is getting mixed responses on the internet, we will reveal five facts about the 29-year-old tennis star.

First up: Dzalamidze made her WTA Tour main-draw debut at the 2015 Nürnberger Versicherungscup in the doubles draw, partnering Sviatlana Pirazhenka.

Natela is Also a Model: Oh yes, the Russian-born is also a model. She has been endorsing products and that makes her even more special.

Tasting Success: In 2021, she won her first and second doubles titles at the Cluj-Napoca Open and the Linz Open, partnering Kaja Juvan and Kamilla Rakhimova, respectively.

Titles & Triumphs: She has won two doubles titles on the WTA Tour. She has also won two WTA 125 doubles titles, as well as ten singles titles and 29 doubles titles on the ITF Circuit.

Rankings: On 16 November 2015, she reached her career-high singles ranking of world No. 245. On 16 May 2022, she peaked at No. 43 in the WTA doubles rankings.

None of the other Grand Slam tournaments have followed Wimbledon’s lead, with the US Open announcing last week that Russian and Belarus players will be allowed to compete under a neutral flag.

Wimbledon’s ban has ruled out a swathe of top players, including Daniil Medvedev, the men’s world number one and the reigning US Open champion, as well as two-time major winner Victoria Azarenka.

(With Agency and Wikipedia inputs)