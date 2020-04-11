Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg feels countryman Nathan Lyon has taken over from India’s spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as the best off-spinner in the world. The former Australian chinaman Hogg said that he loves the way both cricketers look at improving their game all the time. Also Read - Ravichandran Ashwin Reacts After Wasim Jaffer Does Not Include Himself in His All-Time Mumbai XI

Hogg named Lyon as the better off-spinner in Tests when a fan asked him to choose between Lyon and Ashwin during a Q&A session on Twitter.

"I feel Lyon has taken the mantle from Ashwin over the last year just as the best off spinner, but I love the way both continue to improve there games and not be complacent where they are at," he replied.

Not long back, the 49-year-old Chinaman picked his top three favourite batsmen in the IPL during the powerplay overs. What’s more interesting among Hogg’s pick is that none of the likes of Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli managed to find a place in his list.

Probably Hogg drew his conclusion from the fact that Ashwin hasn’t had great overseas success as compared to Lyon, who has got wickets in all conditions.

Ashwin has so far taken 365 wickets from 71 Tests while Lyon has 390 wickets from 96 Tests.

