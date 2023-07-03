Home

Nathan Lyon Ruled Out of Ashes 2023 Due to Calf Injury, Pat Cummins CONFIRMS After Australia Take 2-0 Lead in Ashes 2023

Ashes 2023: Claiming that Lyon did an amazing job, Cummins confirmed that the off-spinner will not participate in the rest of the Ashes series.

Nathan Lyon arrived on crutches at Lord's on third day of second Ashes Test. (Image: Twitter)

London: In what would come as a massive setback for Australia, they are set to miss the services of Nathan Lyon in the last three Ashes Tests. After beating England by 64 runs and taking a 2-0 lead, Australian skipper Pat Cummins said that he was not happy that Lyon – despite the injury – walked out to bat on Sunday. Claiming that Lyon did an amazing job, Cummins confirmed that the off-spinner will not participate in the rest of the Ashes series.

“I wasn’t particularly happy but he was pretty keen to get out there. He did an amazing job. I would imagine he is (out of the series),” Pat Cummins confirmed after the Lord’s Test.

