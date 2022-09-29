National Games 2022 Live Streaming: Gujarat will open the National Games 2022 in Ahmedabad on Thursday (September 29) with a glittering opening ceremony. Around 7000 athletes from 28 states and eight union territories along with the Services – sports team of the Indian Armed Forces are participating in the National Games 2022 in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare open the 36th National Games at a gala ceremony in the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera area of Ahmedabad city the event will also be attended by Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and Badminton star PV Sindhu.Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Sunil Chhetri as FIFA Makes 3-Episode Documentary on India Captain

Here are the details on when and where to watch the 36th National Games opening ceremony online and on TV in India:

Where can I watch the National Games 2022 in India?

The National Games 2022 will be telecasted live on the DD Sports TV channel in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the National Games 2022 in India?

The National Games 2022 will be live streamed on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube Channel.

When will the National Games of India 2022 begin?

The National Games 2022 is making a comeback after a long gap of seven years. Majority of the events will begin on Friday (September 30) and the games will end on October 12.

Which all cities in Gujarat are hosting the National Games 2022?

The National Games 2022 will be held across six cities of Gujarat – Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. However, the track cycling event will take place in Delhi at the velodrome.