Home

Sports

National Inter District Junior Athletics Meet 2024 Kicks Off In Ahmedabad – All You Need To Know

National Inter District Junior Athletics Meet 2024 Kicks Off In Ahmedabad – All You Need To Know

The National Inter District Junior Athletics Meet 2024 starts on February 16 and commence on February 18.

Representational image

New Delhi: Gujarat is slowly turning out to be the next sports capital of India. After the ODI World Cup final last year at the world’s largest cricket stadium (Narendra Modi Stadium) the state government has proposed a motorsport race track at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, also known as GIFT City, in Gandhinagar. That’s not all as the state has readied a master plan to set up Olympic standard infrastructure in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar before India throws its hat into the ring in a bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics.

Trending Now

As we discuss how Gujarat is gearing up to be the second sports capital after Odisha, the National Inter District Junior Athletics Meet 2024 kicked off in Ahmedabad on Friday (February 16). Into its 19th edition, the National Inter District Junior Athletics Meet is being organized by the Athletics Federation of India. The events in the meet will be live-streamed on AFI’s YouTube channel.

You may like to read

The three-day competition will see 5,588 athletes from 615 districts vie for medals in the U-14 and U-16 age categories. Each district has been given a cap of maximum 13 athletes for the competition. The medal events include triathlon, pentathlon, javelin throw, long jump, high jump, shot put, 60m and 600m races and the 80m hurdles. All the events will take place at the Gujarat University campus in Ahmedabad. Bihar’s Patna hosted the competition last year.

When and where to watch National Inter District Junior Athletics Meet 2024 live?

The National Inter District Junior Athletics Meet 2024 live can be watched live on the official website of the Athletics Federation of India. No television channels will live telecast the event.

Complete Schedule For National Inter District Junior Athletics Meet 2024

February 16, Friday

Girls 14 triathlon

Boys 14 triathlon

Girls 16 high jump qualification

Girls 16 javelin throw qualification

Girls 16 long jump qualification

Girls 16 shot put qualification

Boys 16 high jump qualification

Boys 16 shot put qualification

Boys 16 javelin throw qualification

Boys 16 long jump qualification

Boys 16 600m round 1

Girls 16 600m round 1

February 17, Saturday

Girls 14 javelin throw qualification

Girls 16 pentathlon

Girls 16 60m round 1 and semi-finals

Girls 16 80m hurdles round 1 and semi-finals

Boys 16 pentathlon

Boys 16 60m round 1 and semi-finals

Boys 16 80m hurdles round 1 and semi-finals

Boys 14 javelin throw qualification

Boys 16 600m semi-finals

Girls 16 600m semi-finals

February 18, Sunday

Girls 14 triathlon

Girls 16 pentathlon

Girls 16 javelin throw final

Girls 16 high jump final

Girls 16 shot put final

Girls 14 javelin throw final

Boys 14 javelin throw final

Boys 16 high jump final

Boys 16 long jump final

Boys 16 shot put final

Boys 16 javelin throw final

Girls 16 long jump final

Boys 16 80m hurdles final

Girls 16 80m hurdles final

Boys 16 60m final

Girls 16 60m final

Boys 16 600m final

Girls 16 600m final

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.