Dutee Chand on Friday broke the 100-metre national record during the National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi.

The sprinter, who clocked the time of 11.22 seconds in the semifinal, won the final, clocking 11.25 seconds to emerge triumphant.

Dutee was earlier the joint-record holder along side Rachita Mistry in the 100-m event. While the latter had registered the record in 2000, the former had done the same during the Asian Athletics Championship 2019.

Dutee, who reduced the 0.04 seconds from her previous personal best of 11.26 seconds, also inched closer to the qualification mark for the next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

The qualification mark to participate in the 100m event in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is set at 11.15 seconds. The qualification period for the same ends in June 2020.

Dutee, who clocked 11.22 seconds on Friday, will now need to shave off a further 0.07 seconds to reach the qualification mark and feature in the Tokyo Olympics.

In the last month, Dutee World Athletics Championships campaign had come to an end after she finished seventh in the heat. The Indian sprinter had participated in the 100m dash in Doha.