Tajinder Pal Singh Toor, shot putter, on Saturday broke his national record during the 59th National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi on Saturday.

On a rainy day in Ranchi, Toor, representing AFI, improved upon his own previous national record of 20.75m – the one that he had set during his Asian Games’ gold-medal win in Jakarata in 2018, as he came up with a best effort of 20.92m. His third attempt was when his farthest throw came in.

Toor’s first put was that of 20.41m, only 2cm short of his season’s best which he had managed during the World Championships in Doha earlier this month.

His next was a 20.29m before he came up with the biggest throw yet for an Indian and celebrated the same, knowing he had set a new national mark.

With the Tokyo Olympic qualification mark 21.10m, Toor tried his best to reach the same but without any success.

“I was in good rhythm today. I was aiming 21.30 to 21.40 and I think it crossed that in the last throw but unfortunately it was a foul. I will try again to qualify for Olympics at the World Military Games in Wuhan, China later this month. It will be a good competition at Wuhan,” Toor said.

Meanwhile, in 400m event, Noah Nirmal Tom and VK Vismaya claimed the titles in the men’s and women’s category respectively.

While the 25-year-old Tom clocked 45.88 seconds, only his second sub 46 second run, 22-year-old Vismaya clocked the time of 52.71 seconds – her fifth fastest – having clocked 52.12 during the Josefa Seckare Memorial in August this year in Brno.