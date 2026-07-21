National record holder Vishal TK aims to continue dream run at Commonwealth Games 2026

Vishal also stated that he believes his generation has the chance to change how the world views Indian athletics

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File photo of Vishal TK. (Credits: Special arrangement)

Indian quarter-miler Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi, also known as Vishal TK has enjoyed a breakthrough season and will now look to carry that form into the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The 22-year-old has emerged as one of India’s biggest hopes in the 400m after producing a string of impressive performances over the past few months.

Earlier this year, Vishal achieved a landmark feat by becoming the first Indian man to complete the 400m in under 45 seconds. His timing of 44.98 seconds not only earned him the national record but also placed him among the leading one-lap runners in Asia. The achievement was another step forward for Indian athletics, which has seen steady progress in the sprint events in recent years.

His success was not limited to individual competition. Vishal also played a key role in India’s relay teams at the Asian Athletics Championships, helping the country win gold in the mixed 4x400m relay and silver in the men’s 4x400m relay. Those performances have boosted his confidence ahead of his first appearance at the Commonwealth Games.

While expectations are high, Vishal says his only aim is to give his best every time he steps onto the track.

“I’m entering the Commonwealth Games with a winning mindset. Months of hard work, honesty, discipline, consistency and self-belief have brought me to this stage. I trust the process and my coach Jason Dawson completely,” Vishal TK said.