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National record holder Vishal TK aims to continue dream run at Commonwealth Games 2026

Vishal also stated that he believes his generation has the chance to change how the world views Indian athletics

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: July 21, 2026, 7:08 PM IST
Vishal TK
File photo of Vishal TK. (Credits: Special arrangement)

Indian quarter-miler Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi, also known as Vishal TK has enjoyed a breakthrough season and will now look to carry that form into the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The 22-year-old has emerged as one of India’s biggest hopes in the 400m after producing a string of impressive performances over the past few months.

Earlier this year, Vishal achieved a landmark feat by becoming the first Indian man to complete the 400m in under 45 seconds. His timing of 44.98 seconds not only earned him the national record but also placed him among the leading one-lap runners in Asia. The achievement was another step forward for Indian athletics, which has seen steady progress in the sprint events in recent years.

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His success was not limited to individual competition. Vishal also played a key role in India’s relay teams at the Asian Athletics Championships, helping the country win gold in the mixed 4x400m relay and silver in the men’s 4x400m relay. Those performances have boosted his confidence ahead of his first appearance at the Commonwealth Games.

While expectations are high, Vishal says his only aim is to give his best every time he steps onto the track.

“I’m entering the Commonwealth Games with a winning mindset. Months of hard work, honesty, discipline, consistency and self-belief have brought me to this stage. I trust the process and my coach Jason Dawson completely,” Vishal TK said.

The youngster added that representing India motivates him more than anything else.

“My focus is on performing at my highest level and making every second count on the track. I don’t set limits on what I can achieve. I believe in pushing my boundaries every time I compete. Representing India is the biggest motivation,”

Behind Vishal’s rapid rise has been a strong support network. He believes the facilities and guidance at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) have allowed him to improve every aspect of his performance.

“Success is never an individual effort. The Inspire Institute of Sport has provided everything an athlete needs—from coaching and sports science to nutrition, recovery and mental conditioning. Their belief in me has helped me keep improving.”

Indian men’s 400m running has grown significantly in recent years, with several athletes producing international-level performances. Vishal believes his generation has the chance to change how the world views Indian athletics.

“We are proving that Indian athletes can compete with the best in the world. Every performance is about setting a new benchmark, not only for myself but also for the next generation. I hope my journey inspires young athletes to believe that no dream is too big.”

Preparation for Glasgow has centred on improving every small detail. Vishal says his training has been built around consistency and staying calm under pressure.

“Every training session has been about getting stronger, faster and better prepared for the biggest stages. I’ve grown as an athlete and as a competitor. I’ve learned to trust my preparation and stay confident when it matters.”

For the national record holder, wearing the Indian jersey remains the greatest honors.

“Every time I represent India, I carry the hopes of millions of people. The support I receive from back home gives me strength, and I’ll give everything I have on the track.”

Already a four-time national champion and a national record holder, Vishal now has another opportunity to make his mark. A strong showing in Glasgow would further establish him among the top quarter-milers in the world while adding another chapter to his rapidly growing career.

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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