New Delhi: Former world number one Divyansh Singh Panwar won back-to-back men's 10m air rifle national championship titles after shooting an impressive 250 in the final of the 64th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) at the MP Shooting academy range in Bhopal on Friday.

Maharashtra's Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil came second with 249.3 while Assam's Hriday Hazarika won the bronze with a score of 228.2. The men's 10m air rifle discipline saw a record participation of 768 athletes this time around with over 800 registering to compete.

The Rajasthan shooter, just like in the 63rd Nationals, also won the junior men's competition for a double gold on the day. He shot 252.2 in the junior final as Rudrankksh settled for silver here as well with 251.2. Delhi's Paarth Makhija came third with a score of 229.9.

Elsewhere in Patiala at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club ranges, Madhya Pradesh’s Aakash Kushwaha and Pragati Dubey won the mixed team trap competition. They beat Haryana’s Lakshay Sheoran and Bhavna Chaudhary by a 42-37 margin in the gold medal match. Tamil Nadu won bronze in the event.