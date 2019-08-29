National Sports Day 2019: The occasion is celebrated in honour of India’s hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand. The day August 29 is the birth anniversary of the hockey stalwart. Regarded as one of the greatest to have played the game, he was known for his goal-scoring prowess. The hockey legend won three Olympic Golds, in 1928, 1932 and 1936. That was an era when India dominated world hockey. On the occasion of National Sports Day, fans and sportspersons are remembering the hockey legend and paying their tribute. “Heartfelt Tributes to the legend, ‘The Magician Of Hockey’ and ‘The Wizard’ #MajorDhyanChand on his Birth Anniversary. Greetings to all fellow Sportspersons on the occasion of #NationalSportsDay,” read India women hockey player Rani Rampal’s post.

Dhyan Chand scored over 400 Goals in a career spanning 22 years. National Stadium in Delhi was renamed to Dhyan Chand National stadium in 2002. The country also instituted the highest award for lifetime achievement in sports in his name.