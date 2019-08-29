National Sports Day 2019: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the biggest sportsman from India. He is considered the ‘God of Cricket’ not just in India, where he is also worshipped. On the occasion of National Sports Day, Tendulkar visited the St Anthony’s Old Age Home where he met and interacted with old people who were busy playing carrom. Mostly, they were women who were playing carrom with utmost enthusiasm. This caught the eye of Tendulkar who went closer to them in order to motivate them.
“Spent some time with these wonder women at the St. Anthony’s Old Age Home, felt blessed by the love shown by them. Their excitement to play carrom knew no bounds.
As rightly said by our Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi, SPORTS & FITNESS IS FOR ALL,” read Tendulkar’s post.
The gesture was loved by fans who lauded the little master:
Meanwhile, Dhyan Chand scored over 400 Goals in a career spanning 22 years. National Stadium in Delhi was renamed to Dhyan Chand National stadium in 2002. The country also instituted the highest award for lifetime achievement in sports in his name.