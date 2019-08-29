National Sports Day 2019: Major Dhyan Chand was just not a player, he was an inspiration and an institute in himself. As India celebrates the wizard’s 114th birth anniversary, tributes are pouring in from all quarters. The Indian cricketers who are currently in West Indies for the Test series also found time to pay their tribute to the legendary hockey player. From Shikhar Dhawan to Kedar Jadhav to VVS Laxman, all took time out to remember arguably the best hockey player in the world. “Tributes to ‘The Wizard’ of hockey, the great #MajorDhyanChand on his birth anniversary. Also salute to all the sportspersons who have made India proud with their hardwork and determination,” read Laxman’s post.

Tributes to ‘The Wizard’ of hockey, the great #MajorDhyanChand on his birth anniversary.

Also salute to all the sportspersons who have made India proud with their hardwork and determination.#NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/BYA1abb3iR — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 29, 2019

On #NationalSportsDay, paying my respects to Dhyan Chand Ji, the wizard of hockey, and also to all athletes who play for our country with vigour and passion. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ad5XI5Qgwt — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 29, 2019

The hockey legend won three Olympic Golds, in 1928, 1932 and 1936. That was an era when India dominated world hockey.

Dhyan Chand scored over 400 Goals in a career spanning 22 years. National Stadium in Delhi was renamed to Dhyan Chand National stadium in 2002. The country also instituted the highest award for lifetime achievement in sports in his name.