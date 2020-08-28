In a country that celebrates the achievements of Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, former hockey star Dhyan Chand finds a special place. On August 29, India celebrates National Sports Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand – who was an integral part of 1928, 1932, and 1936 Olympics Gold medal-winning squad. In a career spanning over two decades, the Allahabad-born scored over 400 goals and won many accolades throughout his illustrious career. Also Read - From Consuming One Meal a Day to Arjuna Awardee, Former India Kho-Kho Captain Sarika Kale Has Come a Long Way

When is National Sports Day celebrated in India?

National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29, which happens to be the birth anniversary of the hockey legend.

When was it first celebrated in India?

It was celebrated for the first time in 2012.

Why is National Sports Day celebrated in India?

Celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dhyan Chand. On the day, states like Haryana, Punjab, and Karnataka among others organise events to promote a sporting culture among the youth of the country. Post-2012, the government has used this day to launch various sports schemes, including the Khelo India movement, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

What else happens on the National Sports Day?

On this day, the nation confers its stars with recognitions like the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, Dhyan Chand Award and the Dronacharya Award at a ceremony held at the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan.

About Dhyan Chand

In a bid to honour Dhyan Chand, the Government of India renamed The National Stadium in Delhi to Dhyan Chand National Stadium in 2002. Also, the prestigious Aligarh Muslim University has named a hostel after the hockey wizard. Among the various awards Chand won throughout his life, he was also conferred with the Padma Bhushan award – India’s third highest civilian honour – in 1952. The legendary player died on December 3, 1979, after he was diagnosed with liver cancer.