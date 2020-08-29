On the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand, celebrated as the National Sports Day, the Indian men and women’s hockey stars will engage with their fans through a ‘skills challenge’. Also Read - A Day Before Receiving Dronacharya Award, Athletics Coach Purshottam Rai Dies

Hockey India (HI) will be posting videos of various players challenging the fans to carry out certain skills on its social media pages. Also Read - National Sports Day 2020: Celebrated on Hockey Legend Dhyan Chand's Birth Anniversary And All You Need to Know

Midfielder Rajkumar Pal says sports teaches discipline and teamwork among other qualities and there, it should form an integral part of life. Also Read - From Consuming One Meal a Day to Arjuna Awardee, Former India Kho-Kho Captain Sarika Kale Has Come a Long Way

“The National Sports Day is a very important day for us and we are extremely excited to be celebrating the day with hockey fans,” Pal said. “Sport is an integral part of anyone’s life and everyone should play any sport as a profession or as a hobby. We learn the importance of determination, dedication, discipline and teamwork through sports and it’ll surely help anyone lead an active and healthy life.”

The India star is looking forward to what he hopes will be a fun activity. “I am looking forward to throwing a skills-challenge to the fans and hopefully, they’ll have a lot of fun carrying out the challenge,” he said.

Pal’s India teammate Sumit acknowledged the role fans play and the need to engage with them.

“Sport is nothing without its fans and therefore the skills-challenge will be a fantastic way for us to interact with our fans on the National Sports Day,” Sumit said.

“Hopefully, the fans will find the skill challenges engaging. We couldn’t have found a better way to celebrate the great Major Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary. Sports teaches us many important lessons for leading our lives and hopefully, we will be able to motivate our fans to play sports on a regular basis,” he added.

India forward Navjot Kaur is looking forward to the challenge. “It’s going to be very interesting to take part in the skills-challenge. I am really looking forward to sharing an interesting skill to engage with our fans to celebrate National Sports Day. We have received a lot of support from our fans whenever we play any match and therefore it’ll be really nice to engage with them through the Skill-challenge,” Navjot said.

Navneet Kaur, the India forward, sees it fitting that they are celebrating the day with their fans.

“The skills-challenge is going to be very exciting for us and the fans. The National Sports Day is a very special day for us and it’s only fitting that we celebrate the day with our fans. I am sure that the fans will find the skills engaging and it will certainly motivate them to play hockey on a regular basis,” Navneet said.

“Playing a sport regularly will help everyone maintain their mental and physical fitness and therefore it’s a vital part of all of our lives,” she added.