National Sports day 2023: Major Dhyan Chand’s Top 10 Achievements

As India celebrates his 118th birth anniversary the Hockey Wizard has been an iconic sportsman in his early years.

New Delhi: As India celebrates National Sports Day it is the right moment to acknowledge the greatest achievements of our Indian athletes. India has produced some of the greatest sensations in the field of sports from Neeraj Chopra to Hima Das. The first National Sports Day was celebrated on August 29, 2012, in remembrance of the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand As India celebrates his 118th birth anniversary the Hockey Wizard has been an iconic sportman in his early years. In his prime time, Dhyan Chand was nicknamed ‘wizard’ because of his ability to tackle on the field and produce high-scoring games at the international level. Let’s look at the top 10 achievements of Major Dhyan Chand.

Who was Major Dhyan Chand?

Major Dhyan Chand was born on August 29, 1905, in the city of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

At an early age, Dhayn Chand was the quickest in goal-scoring techniques and dribbling skills at a speed that no one could defend him in the field.

Dhyan Chand went on to become the most iconic player India has witnessed till now. His contribution to the field of hockey cannot be measured as he represented India at a global level.

Top 10 Achievements Of Major Dhyan Chand

Legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand before India got Independence, he was India’s prime hockey player. To this day Dhyan Chand’s achievements are praised, as the most esteemed award is now known as the Major Dhyan Chand Award.

At the age of 16 Dhyan Chand enrolled himself in the Army, as he looked up to his father whom he found always inspirational.

During his serving period, talented Dhyan Chand indulged himself in various army hockey matches and regimental matches between 1922 and 1926, where he excelled in the field.

Dhyan Chand spent his time practicing with a wooden stick at night after his work. He earned his name ‘Chand’ in Hindi which means moon.

In 1926 Dhyan Chand made it into the Indian Army Hockey team which toured New Zealand. The wizard caught the attention of the crowd with his impeccable skills on the field.

In the year 1928, the Indian Hockey team made it to the Olympics which was held in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Dhyan Chand’s game helped India to win Gold in 1928, 1932, and 1936. His energy and dominance in the field were applauded.

India dominated in the field of Hockey where India won seven events from 1928 to the 1964 Olympics. As the legendary player had his dominance and influence over the game.

In his autobiography ‘Goal’, Major Dhyan Chand scored a whopping 570 goals in just 185 matches and he went on to receive India’s 3rd highest civilian honour of Padma Bhushan in 1956.

In honour of respecting the legend, Major Dhyan Chand, August 29 is observed as National Sports Day in India. The earlier known Khel Ratna Award has been renamed after the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

By showcasing his impeccable skills on the field Major Dhyan Chand has etched his victories and has become a sensation for the future generations to come. The former Indian captain has made an impact and paved the right direction for Indian Hockey.

