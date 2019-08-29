India celebrates the National Sports Day every year on August 29, which is also the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Dhyan Chand Singh. The day, also known as the Rashtriya Khel Divas, was first inducted in the country’s long list of celebratory days in 2012. From then onwards, it has become a special occasion for the sports personalities and the fans alike.

To further enhance the importance of the day, the Rashtrapati Bhawan organizes the Special Awards ceremony on the day to honour and felicitate the sporting heroes from across domains of all the registered sports in India. The President of India confers the athletes and the coaches, who achieved great scales in their respective sport over the past one year, with the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award and the Dronacharya Award.

The notable recipients of this year include the likes of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, wrestler Bajrang Punia, footballer Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, among others. While Punia has been awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Jadeja, and Sandhu has been conferred with the Arjuna Award.

Take a look at the complete list of all the awardees in this year’s National Sports Day Awards.

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

1. Bajrang Punia (Wrestling)

2. Deepa Malik (Para-Athletics)

Arjuna Award

1. Tajinder Pal Singh (Athletics)

2. Mohammed Anas Yahiya (Athletics)

3. S. Bhaskaran (Body Building)

4. Sonia Lather (Boxing)

5. Ravindra Jadeja (Cricket)

6. Chinglensensna Singh Kanghujam (Hockey)

7. Ajay Thakur (Kabbadi)

8. Gaurav Sing (Motorsports)

9. Pramod Bhagat (Para-Badminton)

10. Anjum Moudgil (Shooting)

11. Harmeet Rajul Desai (Table Tennis)

12. Pooja Dhanda (Wrestling)

13. Fouaad Mirza (Equestrian)

14. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Football)

15. Poonam Yadav (Cricket)

16. Swapna Burman (Athletics)

17. Sunder Singh Gurjar (Para-Athletics)

18. Sai Praneeth (Badminton)

19. Simran Singh Shergill (Polo)

Dronacharya Awards For Coach

1. Vimal Kumar – Regular Category (Badminton)

2. Mezban Patel – Lifetime Category (Hockey)

Other than the above-mentioned awards, the Dhyan Chand Award is given to honour the ‘Lifetime Achievement’ of a senior sports personality. This year it has been received by five athetes.

1. Manuel Fredrick (Hockey)

2. Arup Basak (Table Tennis)

3. Manoj Kumar (Wrestling)

4. Nitten Kirrtane (Tennis)

5. C. Lalremsanga (Archery)