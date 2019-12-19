Navdeep Saini has been added to India’s 15-member ODI squad for the remaining ODI against West Indies. The 27-year-old pacer comes in as a replacement for Deepak Chahar who felt pain in his lower back during the second ODI in Vizag on Wednesday and has been ruled out.

“Deepak felt mild pain in his lower back following the second ODI played in Vizag on Wednesday. The BCCI medical team examined him and has suggested that the fast bowler needs some rest in order to fully recover. He has thus been thus ruled out of the final ODI,” the BCCI said in a release.

Saini is yet to play an ODI, although he has featured in five T20Is. He made his debut against West Indies in August earlier this year, returning impressive figures of 3 for 17 at Lauderhill. A reserve bowler in India’s World Cup squad, Saini was on a hat-trick having dismissed Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer off consecutive deliveries.

Saini, who was part of Delhi’s squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20 picked up 10 wickets in six matches and was training at the NCA where he was mentored by none other than Jasprit Bumrah. Impressed by Saini’s pace, former India pacer Zaheer Khan and ex-South Africa allrounder Lance Klusener have backed the fast bowler to excel in Test cricket. With his ability to bowl outswingers to right handers, Zaheer feels Saini will be a nightmare for batting teams across the world.

As for Klusener, his first impression of Saini dates back to last year when he was a consultant with the Delhi senior team for the Ranji Trophy 2018-19. It was during that stint where Klusener first noticed Saini and spotted the promise in him, saying Saini’s action is what makes things easier for him. Prior to the season, Saini was always drafted in the India Test team even though his turn never came

India’s squad for third ODI: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini