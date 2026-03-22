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This ignored Indian star stuns Finn Allen in KKR intra-squad clash ahead of IPL 2026

This ignored Indian star stuns Finn Allen in KKR intra-squad clash ahead of IPL 2026

Ignored Indian star stuns Finn Allen with his impressive bowling performance in the KKR intra squad match. Take a look and find out.

KKR intra squad match ahead of IPL 2026

The fans are set for the 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The first match of the tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Navdeep Saini dismisses Finn Allen in intra-squad match

Ahead of the tournament, the three-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had an intra-squad match at Eden Gardens on Friday, where star New Zealand player and one of the finest batters of all time, Finn Allen, dominated each KKR bowler with his attacking approach and impressive shots.

However, ignored Indian star and one of the greatest bowlers, Navdeep Saini stunned Finn Allen with his impressive bowling.

Finn Allen tried to play a scoop shot by moving across the crease. However, Navdeep Saini beat him with his pace. It took a slight edge from the bat and crashed into the stumps.

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Speaking about, Navdeep Saini, who went unsold in the IPL 2026 auction, is currently working with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as net bowler for the upcoming IPL 2026.

Finn Allen got out early but the trailer has been shown, the picture will be seen in the IPL match. pic.twitter.com/eYBvOwCHdO — Ayush (@AyushBandhe) March 20, 2026

Finn Allen’s explosive run in the T20 World Cup 2026

Let’s discuss Finn Allen. In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Allen performed brilliantly for the New Zealand team as he scored 298 runs in 8 matches at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 200. His best figures came against South Africa in the semi-final of the tournament, where he played a blistering innings of 100 runs off 33 balls and registered the record of fastest century in the tournament’s history.

Purple Knights defeats Golden Knights by six wickets

In the intra-squad match, Ajinkya Rahane’s Purple Knight defeated Rinku Singh’s Golden Knights by six wickets. Star Indian player Angkrish Raghuvanshi was the key player for the Purple Knight, who scored 103 runs off 55 balls. His impressive batting performance helped his team to clinch the victory over Rinku Singh’s side with four balls spare.

KKR set to face Mumbai Indians on March 29

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face Mumbai Indians in the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ squad for IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rinku Singh, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahul Tripathi, Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Rachin Ravindra, Anukul Roy, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Tejasvi Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Mustafizur Rahman, Akash Deep, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra

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