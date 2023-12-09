Home

The Dabang Delhi K.C. put on a masterclass to defeat Bengaluru Bulls 38-31 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru, 08th December 2023: The Dabang Delhi K.C. put on a masterclass to defeat Bengaluru Bulls 38-31 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. The Delhi Captain Naveen led the charge with 13 points, while his compatriot Ashu Malik scored 9 points in the match.

The Bulls and Dabang Delhi K.C. played out a neck-to-neck battle as they were locked at 3-3 in the 5th minute. However, the Delhi team tackled Vikash Kandola and inched ahead at 6-3 in the 8th minute. Raider Ashu Malik also upped his game as the Delhi-based franchise extended their lead further.

Dabang Delhi K.C. continued to put relentless pressure on their opponents and eventually carried out an ALL OUT in the 12th minute to take a massive lead at 14-7 in the 15th minute. The Bulls pulled off a SUPER TACKLE on Malik in the 18th minute, but the Delhi side still held the lead at 17-12 at the end of the first half.

Saurabh Nandal tackled Naveen early in the second half and helped the Bulls reduce the gap between the two sides to three points at 17-20. Thereafter, Sushil picked up a raid point and Nandal tackled Malik, but the Delhi side managed to stay ahead at 23-20 in the 26th minute. After losing a bit of steam, the Delhi side regained the momentum and carried out an ALL OUT to take a decent lead at 29-23 in the 31st minute.

Bharat pulled off a magnificent raid, taking out Himmat Antil, Yogesh and Mohit, but the Delhi side kept their noses in front at 32-29 in the 33rd minute. Naveen effected a raid as Dabang Delhi continued to forge ahead at 36-30 in the 38th minute. Malik pulled off another raid in the dying minutes of the match as Dabang Delhi K.C. eventually registered a comprehensive victory.

