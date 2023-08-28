Home

Naveen Ul Haq Shares Cryptic Instagram Post Following Asia Cup Snub

Naveen ul Haq was dropped from the Asia Cup squad which means that fans waiting to see his battle with Virat Kohli will have to wait.

Naveen ul Haq's wicket celebration in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter)

Afghanistan announced the 17-member squad for the Asia Cup on Sunday. The squad had four changes from the team that played against Pakistan in a three-match ODI series which they lost 3-0. The team dropped Fareed Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahidullah Kamal and Wafadar Momand while bringing in Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran and Sharafuddin Ashraf.

The squad also does not feature pacer Naveen ul Haq. The fans were looking up to the Virat Kohli vs Naveen ul Haq battle but the pacer failed to make a cut to the Asia Cup squad, leaving the fans disappointed. Notably, Naveen ul Haq and Virat Kohli got involved in a heated exchange during an IPL 2023 game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. Naveen kept on taking digs at Virat Kohli via cryptic social media posts even days after the fight.

Meanwhile, Naveen ul Haq shared a cryptic story on his Instagram account following a snub from the Asia Cup team. “No matter how well your eyes adjust to darkness, you’ll never mistake it for light,” wrote Naveen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naveen ul haq Murid (@naveen_ul_haq)

While the exact reason for Naveen ul Haq’s omission is not known, the pacer will miss the flight to Sri Lanka owing to an injury. Naveen was replaced by Nijat Masood for the T20I series against Bangladesh as he was set to travel to England for knee surgery.

Afghanistan Cricket Board chief selector had then confirmed that the pacer is likely to miss at least two weeks of action. “He (Naveen) is expected to be out for two months.” Naveen will now aim to break the Afghanistan squad for the World Cup.

Afghanistan will open their Asia Cup campaign against Bangladesh on September 3.

