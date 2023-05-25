Home

Naveen-Ul-Haq Gets Trolled With Mangoes After MI Beat LSG In IPL 2023 Eliminator

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen-Ul-Haq brutally trolled with mangoes after his franchise face a humiliating loss against Mumbai Indians by 81 at the Eliminator match of the ongoing Indian Premier League at Chepauk, Chennai on Wednesday.

Chennai: Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen-Ul-Haq brutally trolled with mangoes after his franchise face a humiliating loss against Mumbai Indians by 81 at the Eliminator match of the ongoing Indian Premier League at Chepauk, Chennai on Wednesday.

This all started when Afghan pacer Naveen tried to troll RCB’s Virat Kohli after he failed to perform against Mumbai Indians. Naveen took his Instagram and shared a story where Virat Kohli was going back to the dressing room and captioned the post “sweet mangoes” and the timing of the post has urged fans to link it with Virat Kohli’s dismissal.

Later, When Virat Kohli and Co. lost the must-win clash against Gujarat Titans , Naveen again posted a video of laughing and fans linked it with RCB and Kohli.

Now, Naveen’s LSG is out of the Indian Premier League fans and young cricketers started trolling Naveen-Ul-Haq with mangoes emojis and Photos here are the viral pics.

Sweet mangoes for Naveen Ul Haq. pic.twitter.com/szUP5mzW3T — Himanshu Raj (@IMHimanshu_Raj) May 24, 2023

Naveen Ul Haq made fun of Virat when he scored the highest yet the team got knocked out.

Today, he was the highest wicket taker from LSG’s side & the team got eliminated.

KARMA RIGHT ON FACE!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#LSGvMI #naveenulhuq pic.twitter.com/biwn5eyor0 — Vivek Singh (@VivekSi28344569) May 24, 2023

Someone from Bangalore has just ordered 10kg mangoes 🤔🤔🤔 — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) May 24, 2023

Earlier, Little known Uttarakhand engineer Akash Madhwal bowled a dream spell as his five-wicket haul took five-time champions Mumbai Indians one step closer to summit clash after thrashing Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in IPL Eliminator.

Mumbai Indians scored 182 for 8 in 20 overs and it seemed 15 short given explosive batting firepower of Lucknow but Madhwal’s incredible figures of 3.3-0-5-5 and some terrific ground fielding led by skipper Rohit Sharma saw Gautam Gambhir mentored side crumble for a paltry 101 in 16.3 overs.

