Naveen-ul-Haq On Lucknow Super Giants’ IPL Exit: ‘Have Lots To Say But For Now…’

Naveen-ul-Haq has broken his silence after LSG were defeated by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Eliminator.

Lucknow Super Giants’ pacer Naveen-ul-Haq had a mixed outing in the Indian Premier League Eliminator against Mumbai Indians on May 25. While the youngster picked up his first four-wicket haul in the IPL with figures of 4/38, his side failed miserably against the bowling attack of the Mumbai Paltan and crashed out of the tournament. Naveen-ul-Haq was the target of a lot of trolling, with people posting photos of mangoes in an indirect jibe at the seamer.

Now, Naveen-ul-Haq has broken his silence at the comments he received after the Eliminator and the chants of “Kohli, Kohli” that echoed across the Chepauk stadium, when the Afghan pacer was bowling.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Naveen-ul-Haq wrote, “Have lots to say but for now all I’ll say is thank you for all the love and support to the coaches, management and everyone involved in this journey thanks.” He also tagged Lucknow Super Giants in his post. The pacer shared a series of images, including his unique ‘finger-in-the ears’ celebration in the IPL 2023 Eliminator.

LSG responded,” Go well, Naveen. What a debut season!”

Leicester Foxes, where Naveen-ul-Haq also plays, commended his performance. “Great IPL campaign, Nav! Can’t wait to have you back with us next week!”

In an Instagram Story, Naveen-ul-Haq revealed that he is in Dubai presently.

Naveen-ul-Haq Trolled:

Naveen-ul-Haq was the target of many jokes on social media after LSG lost the Eliminator. Even five-time champions Mumbai Indians were part of the trend, with Sandeep Warrier, Kumar Kartikeya and Vishnu Vinod dropping a photo with a plate of mangoes. The post was deleted later.

Naveen-ul-Haq was nicknamed ‘The Mango Man’ by his LSG team-mate Nicholas Pooran due to an Instagram story he shared after Virat Kohli’s dismissal during a match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 23-year-old had taken a subtle dig at the India batter and talked about enjoying some “sweet mangoes”. Naveen-ul-Haq had been involved in a spat with Virat Kohli during a game between LSG and RCB earlier this month.

Naveen-ul-Haq In IPL 2023:

Naveen-ul-Haq managed to scalp 11 wickets in 8 games at an economy rate of 7.82. The 23-year-old pacer was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 50 lakh before the start of the season.

