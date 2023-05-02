Home

Naveen-ul-Haq UNFOLLOWS Virat Kohli on Instagram After FIGHT During IPL 2023 Match Between LSG-RCB – Check DEETS

IPL 2023: Now, we discover that Naveen has unfollowed Kohli from his Instagram handle.

Naveen UNFOLLOWS Kohli (Image: Twitter)

Lucknow: From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq, it was a night to forget at the Ekana stadium on Monday during an IPL 2023 game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. Young Naveen was at the centre of it all as Kohli gave him a mouthful while he was batting in the middle. Things did not end during the match and spilled over. Kohli wanted to have a chat with the young Afghani, but Naveen snubbed the former RCB captain, and that made headlines. Now, we discover that Naveen has unfollowed Kohli from his Instagram handle.

Here is the screenshot which would serve as proof of the Afghani’s act.

Naveen Ul Haq unfollowed Kohli on Instagram He thinks he did something 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/fXlVr7WYzV — crazystalker🇮🇹 (@nanakostan) May 1, 2023

